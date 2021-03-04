The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

The Gap has decreased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years.

NYSE GPS opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

In related news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

