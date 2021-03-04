The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) a GBX 190 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 227.38 ($2.97).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.83) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 468 ($6.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £10.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1.35.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.