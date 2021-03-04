The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.