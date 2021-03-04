The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

NYSE:HD traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.65. The stock had a trading volume of 193,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

