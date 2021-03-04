The Michaels Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,897 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,677% compared to the average volume of 270 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,700,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,011,000 after acquiring an additional 213,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

The Michaels Companies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

