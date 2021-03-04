The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $180.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $166.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.80.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.