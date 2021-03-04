The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut The Mosaic from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.36.

MOS opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $114,687,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 184,387 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

