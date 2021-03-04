The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of The New York Times worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of NYT opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

