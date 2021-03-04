The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.48. The RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The RMR Group by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMR opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

