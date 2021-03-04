The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMG opened at $204.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.03. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,650 shares of company stock worth $24,095,678. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

