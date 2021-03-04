The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.65.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $205.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Insiders sold 106,650 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,678 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

