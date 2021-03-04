The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

