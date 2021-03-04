The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% to $3.58-3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.The Toro also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.33.

TTC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.69. 5,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,295. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $103.27.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toro news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

