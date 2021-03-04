The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

TD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

TD stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

