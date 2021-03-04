The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,737,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $160,668,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 265,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,998,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $3,906,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 58.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 100,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 36,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.23. The stock had a trading volume of 449,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.51 and a 200 day moving average of $151.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

