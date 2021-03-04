The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

