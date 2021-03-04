TheStreet Downgrades NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to C+

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

NVEE opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

