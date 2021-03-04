Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Short Interest Up 191.6% in February

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 514,100 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the January 28th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

THBR stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $2,040,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

