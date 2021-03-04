Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Short Interest Update

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 258.1% from the January 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TLRS opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Timberline Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

