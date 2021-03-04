TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 6.5%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.64. 1,300,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,850,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $390.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

