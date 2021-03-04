Timothy P. Horne Sells 20,000 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $15,447,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 201.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

