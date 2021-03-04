Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.70, but opened at C$0.77. Titan Mining shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 6,514 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.90 price target on Titan Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.04, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$95.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

About Titan Mining (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.