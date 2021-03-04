TitanSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.56 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $44.24 million and $4.56 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.31 or 0.00771952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00044901 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

