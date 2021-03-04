TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPIC. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

