Traders Buy High Volume of Banco BBVA Argentina Call Options (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,289 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,824% compared to the average volume of 119 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Santander lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.62. 10,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

