Traders Buy High Volume of Precigen Put Options (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,776 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,194% compared to the typical daily volume of 121 put options.

Shares of Precigen stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,390. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,550.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,514.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 403,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth $176,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

