Traders Buy High Volume of RAPT Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,639 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,726% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,200. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $389.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.03.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAPT. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,304 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.