Traders Buy Large Volume of Sirius XM Put Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,397 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,323% compared to the typical volume of 888 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 638,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402,320. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

