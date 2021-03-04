Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Put Options (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,134 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,157% compared to the average volume of 329 put options.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,462,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 203,731 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

HPE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,616,896. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

