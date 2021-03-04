Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 562 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 739% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,229. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

