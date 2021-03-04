TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.62), Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,231. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.84.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

