TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Shares of TA stock traded down C$0.30 on Thursday, hitting C$10.28. The company had a trading volume of 755,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,163. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$5.32 and a twelve month high of C$12.34.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$329,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 in the last three months.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

