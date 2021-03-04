TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Announces Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,445 shares in the company, valued at $452,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,868 shares of company stock worth $3,931,893. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

