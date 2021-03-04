TravelCenters of America Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TravelCenters of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $346.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.