TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TANNL stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.