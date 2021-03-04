Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,525 at Canaccord Genuity

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,400.56 ($18.30).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,489.50 ($19.46) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins plc has a 1 year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,430.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,282.69.

In other news, insider John Rogers acquired 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 326 shares of company stock valued at $471,107.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

