Trellis Advisors LLC Buys 19,098 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.8% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

BND stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.46. 68,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

