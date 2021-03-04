Trellis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 320.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $648.24. 777,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,943,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $806.80 and a 200 day moving average of $579.50. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $622.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,288.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

