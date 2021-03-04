Trellis Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 0.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

