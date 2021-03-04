Trellis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $54.55. 893,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. The company has a market cap of $249.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

