TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 12,381 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 43,127.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.04. 6,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,553. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.88.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

