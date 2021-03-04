TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 69.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,516,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

