TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,001. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

