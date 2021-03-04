Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $42.00 at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.