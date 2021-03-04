TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Up 6.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup now has a $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. TripAdvisor traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $52.64. Approximately 7,562,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 3,504,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRIP. Barclays upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.53.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,695,000 after buying an additional 224,268 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,256,000 after buying an additional 363,891 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $39,937,000 after buying an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after buying an additional 820,640 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 463,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

