TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Earnings Results

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 6,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,975. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

