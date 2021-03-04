TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Trading Up 5%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 2,227,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 841,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

TRUE has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The stock has a market cap of $531.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in TrueCar by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TrueCar by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 57,006 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

