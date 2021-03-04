TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

TRUE has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $531.92 million, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TrueCar by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

