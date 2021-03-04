Truist Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Hold

Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,608,603.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

