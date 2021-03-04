Truist Securiti Comments on Vroom, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Vroom in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRM. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.62.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. Vroom has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Vroom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.